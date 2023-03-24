New website launched for updates on Wexford General Hospital

A new website for Wexford General Hospital has been launched which hope to update the public on any information they may need.

The HSE hope the page will act as a central reference point for updates regarding the reinstatement of services in WGH.

They plan to add more information regarding the timeline for the reopening the ED at the Hospital, as it becomes available.

Along with the website, a radio ad will air locally updating the public on the new MIU and AMAU in WGH. Plus, ads will be placed in local papers over the coming weeks.

You can find the website here: https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/3/acutehospitals/hospitals/wexford/?fbclid=IwAR0Jp97a155_9NbEE61gIOB4j6bBYdjKTHZWxw5YE_uHM2uWV8NNPQ6yaBY