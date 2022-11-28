Funding for picturesque South Wexford fishing village

Half a million euro in government funding has been announced for Kilmore Quay today

Its coming under the new ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’ strategy from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District, Lisa McDonald says this significant investment will develop cycle path along the canal and complete a looped walking trail along with a footbridge and carpark.”

€200,000 has also been allocated for the Our Lady’s Island to Carne Trail, which will extend it by 600 metres