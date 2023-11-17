Funding to preserve Wexford monuments

County Wexford groups are being encouraged to apply for next year’s Community Monuments Fund.

€7million is being invested to help owners and custodians of archeological monuments to safeguard them into the future.

The aim is to conserve and protect local monuments and historic sites in County Wexford.

The closing date for applications for the next round of grants is the 14th February 2024.

Applications can be made here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/362a1-community-monuments-fund-2024-call-for-projects/

