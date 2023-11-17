Job losses in Wexford as Parker Hannifin manufacturing is set to shut

Wexford Town has been hit by 30 job losses. Parker Hannifin manufacturing plant in the Whitemill Industrial Estate is shutting down after 38 years in business.

The facility designs and manufactures high pressure valves and fittings for the oil & gas and industrial sectors.

The operation is set to move to Barnstable in the UK by the end of May next year. Employees were informed last Tuesday of the plans to relocate operations.

The company has said in a statement that a consultation process has begun with employees and that they will provide support during the transition.

Councillor George Lawlor told South East Radio News that he will be looking into the situation further:

“Its very upsetting news for the employees, their families and the wider Wexford community. Any time we hear of job losses in our area, it is something of concern to us. Certainly I will be investigating and talking to the Union to see if there is anything that we can do to keep these jobs in Wexford, perhaps under a new relationship.”

Mr. Lawlor extended his thoughts to the workers and their families at this difficult time with Christmas around the corner.

