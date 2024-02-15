Funding worth over €23.4 million euro has been announced for improving and maintaining Wexford roads

This is part of a significant investment package of €658m nationwide aimed at restoring the network which is essential for maintaining social and economic connectivity, linking people and places across the country. Central to this is the need to ensure that the journeys that people take are as predictable and as safe as possible.

The areas in Co. Wexford that will benefit include:

€80,000 for Main Street & Red Cow, Riverchapel

€120,000 for Arklow Road, Gorey

€80,000 for McCurtain Street/ Clogh Road, Gorey

€20,000 for Junction of Bride Street, Joseph Street and Thomas Street

€35,000 for John’s Road outside the Mercy National School

€36,500 for Shannon Quay, Enniscorthy Town

€13,000 for Rathnacknee to Ballynass

€8,000 for Rathangan to Muchtown

€5,500 for Rathaspeck Junction L-3041 & L-3040

The total comes to €398,000 for the county. Speaking about the funding Local Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne said, “This investment will allow us to repair, strengthen and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring they are fit for purpose. We are dedicating resources towards initiatives such as road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“Maintaining and improving our road network is crucial to sustaining and developing our local economies across rural Ireland. These roads are imperative for children getting to school and people getting to work safely.”

Minister Browne emphasized the importance of this investment for rural regeneration and concluded by saying that a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network.

Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne also welcomed today’s news “ I know that the residents in these areas will welcome the investment.”

