Wexford IFA Criticises Agri-climate Rural Environmental Scheme.

Farmers right throughout Wexford have been commended for their work in protecting our water infrastructure and adding to water quality

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged the Agri sector in Wexford for their part in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES)

The Minister also praised landowners who have committed to planting hedgerows and native trees

However The chairperson of Wexford IFA Ger O Mahony says there are serious problems with ACRES which replaced GLOS

Many farmers have not been paid since the scheme launched two years, or havn’t been paid the full amount.

Mister O Mahony is in talks with Wexford’s TDs to improve the scheme as part of the formation of the new Government.

Related