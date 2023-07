Gardaí in Wexford received a report of an incident of burglary that occurred at approximately 5am this morning at Centra on Trinity Street, Wexford Town.

Glass at the front of the shop was smashed before the assailants entered and cleared stock from the shelves.

No arrests have been made and investigations are currently ongoing.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda station (053) 916 5200.