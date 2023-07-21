Gardaí in Gorey appeal for witnesses after man struck by vehicle late last night

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck by a vehicle late last night.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1am at North Parade on the Hollyfort road out of Gorey.

The man is in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for non life-threatening injuries and the road has re-opened following an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are asking the public if anyone was in the area at the time or with dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222.