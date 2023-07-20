New freight record set at Rosslare Europort

After just twelve months in operations, Finnlines (part of the Grimaldi Group) set a record for weekly freight movements on their Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge route.

A total of over 1,000 freight units were transported by the service in the second week of July.

The three times weekly service offers the quickest direct route from Ireland to Belgium and has seen significant continuous growth since commencing services in July 2022, with this latest weekly total representing a growth of 50% since February 2023, when an additional vessel was deployed on the service.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from several destinations in the Mediterranean, West Africa, Atlantic coast of both North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.

Antonio Raimo (Line Manager Grimaldi Lines) “It’s another important milestone in our development which we hope continues to further improve. We need to primarily thank our customers for showing faith and investing with us in our plans. Our commitment is to deliver even more options to a thriving market. The partnership with Rosslare Europort has proven to be so far pivotal to our successful development in this highly competitive environment. Allowing fast transit to our North European port Zeebrugge, and having a responsive and imaginative management team to work together with on this project”

Cormac Dufficy (CEO, Euromed Ireland Logistics, part of the Grimaldi Group) “Having operated since the 1980s in more niche areas from finished vehicle logistics, trading with Africa, South America and the Mediterranean to high and heavy project cargoes worldwide the launch of Grimaldi owned Finnlines brand in Ireland has shown that our uniquely personal service to clients large and small, has a place in the more mainstream trade lanes. It’s clear from these results we should continue a strategy of long term partnerships with best in class operators in our market space”

Glenn Carr (Director Commercial Businesses, Iarnród Éireann, Port Authority Rosslare Europort) “I am delighted to see the sheer growth in freight traffic on this route and that Rosslare Europort has proven to be the right choice for Antonio, Cormac and the wider Grimaldi Group. As we embark on the next phase of the Rosslare Europort project with the largest ever infrastructure investment in the history of the port, it is the long-term partnerships and innovative services we form and deliver that will ensure both the port and its partners continue to jointly enjoy further success and growth. Rosslare Europort is Ireland’s number port for direct Ro-Ro and Pax services to Europe and we are truly growing into Irelands gateway for our exporters, importers, manufacturing and tourism sectors that drive our national economy.”

Rosslare Europort remains Irelands number one port for direct freight and passenger services to the EU. Along with 58 weekly UK services, the port now also operates 36 services between Rosslare and Zeebrugge, Bilbao, Cherbourg, Le Havre and Dunkirk. It is now the only port in Europe to have the three largest RoRo brands operating services collectively.

Rosslare Europort’s role is set to expand further in the coming years, with investment projects at the port comprise Port, OPW and road infrastructure developments including:

Rosslare Europort Masterplan, including port digitalisation: These works will reflect its status as Ireland’s Gateway to Europe and will include new freight and passenger facilities, storage, export and import facilities, berth extension. Matching the port’s physical transformation, a digitalisation of systems and operations is also planned which will deliver a better, more effective and more efficient Port

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub development, including an ORE purpose-built quay and berth, ORE quayside storage and pre-construction / up to 50 acres in area, navigable channel dredged down to a minimum of 9 metres depth, and management Control Centre & management offices and facilities

Office of Public Works Project T7, to develop a permanent Border Control Post within the port, to provide the facilities and systems for all aspects of Border Control

to provide the facilities and systems for all aspects of Border Control New TII N25 Rosslare Europort Access Road will ensure a better experience for port users and enhance quality of life for those living and working in the area by taking trucks out of the village and improving access and connectivity to the port.

In total, these developments will see a total of €350 million invested in the port and its environs.