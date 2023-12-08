Wexford Tech Meetup launches in Wexford Town

Wexford’s growing tech community have a new place to get together, share ideas and network thanks to the re-launch of Wexford Tech Meetup. The first event took place at Scurri offices on Selksar Street on Tuesday December 5th 2023, with upcoming events planned for 2024.

Over thirty tech professionals from a wide range of companies were in attendance, including employees from Iarnród Éireann, Distilled, South East Technological University (SETU), NVD, Teamwork.com and Scurri.

Open to all tech professionals in the South East Area, Wexford Tech Meetup was organised by Gary Meehan (CTO and Founder, Retrograde), Alan Moran (Software Engineering Manager, Mastercard) and Colm O’Connor (Brand Manager, Scurri).

“There is a thriving tech scene in Wexford and the South East,” mentioned Gary Meehan, “With a wide selection of start ups, scale-ups and established tech companies at the forefront of Irish tech emerging from the area. Wexford Tech Meetup provides a space for tech professionals and enthusiasts from the South East to share ideas, concepts and build connections.”

The first speaker of the event was Gary Meehan (Founder at Retrograde) who discussed how a high-stakes scenario in a dynamic startup environment propelled his team to deploy GPT-4 into production swiftly and efficiently. This presentation was followed by Stephen White (Software Developer at Scurri) who presented on the power of automation in software development. Strong audience participation took place throughout the evening.

“We are delighted to have had such a strong turnout for the first of the new Wexford Tech Meetups,” mentioned Colm O’Connor, Brand Manager at Scurri, “When Alan and Gary posted on LinkedIn to gauge interest in such an event, our founder Rory O’Connor was only delighted to sponsor the event having previously set up the Wexford Tech Meetup in 2011. This time round Scurri were pleased to provide a location at our central Wexford town office, along with snacks and refreshments. The idea was only discussed in October, so to have over thirty tech professionals attend already is a very promising sign for things to come and indicative of the ever-increasing level of tech activity within the region.”

Having received €9 million in series A funding in 2021, eCommerce delivery management software provider Scurri is one example of how tech companies from the South East are going from strength to strength.

The next Wexford Tech Meetup will take place in Scurri offices in early 2024. Practitioners and enthusiasts from all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome to the Wexford Tech Meetup. People interested in attending can join the Wexford Tech Meetup group at http://Meetup.com

