Gardaí issue appeal for missing Wexford teen

Jim Bob McDonagh, aged 16 years old, from County Wexford has been missing since the 18th January 2023.

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the teenager, who was last seen on Thomas Street, Wexford at approximately 1:00pm on Wednesday 18th January, 2023.

Jim Bob is described as being 5ft 7” in height, of stocky build with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.

Jim Bob is known to frequent the Santry area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.