Works set to begin on Gorey water treatment plant upgrade

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that works on upgrading the Creagh Water Treatment Plant in Gorey will get underway next month.

Irish Water Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council have agreed the works with contractor EPS. The works will modernise and improve the plant’s water treatment processes, which will treat raw water to the highest of water quality standards.

Confirming the works, Minister Browne expressed his delight “that these necessary works will take place in the coming weeks. This is a positive development to ensure that Gorey homeowners and businesses will benefit from a safe, clean drinking water supply.

“The upgrade works will include a range of measures including the installation of a UV device and the provision of additional treatment capacity. The chlorination system, warning systems, central controls and automation systems will also be upgraded. The works are expected to conclude next year. I will continue to work with Irish Water and Wexford County Council to ensure the speedy completion of these important works”, Minister Browne concluded.