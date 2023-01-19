Neurological patients in Wexford are being failed by the current shortfall in community neurorehabilitation teams in Ireland.

That’s according to the Neurological Alliance of Ireland who have a campaign called the Patients Deserve Better. They say there are only two community neurorehabilitation teams in Ireland, despite nine teams being required. This means that only 15% of neurological patients in Ireland have access to teams that provide vital care to support their recovery.

Funding has been promised for a network of nine community teams around the country. In CHO Area 5, which includes Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary, no team has been funded yet.

To launch the campaign the NAI are holding an online event on Tuesday 24th January at 12pm for elected representatives in CHO 5 where they will hear from Mags Rogers, NAI Executive Director; Mary Casserly, from Wexford, who is living with Parkinson’s Disease; James Flanagan, from South Tipperary, who is living with MS; and Professor Ronan Collins, National Clinical Lead for Stroke.