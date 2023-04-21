Gardaí out in force on Wexford roads today

National Slow Down Day is now underway on Wexford roads. Gardaí will be out in force until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning, checking for drivers who are speeding.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives tragically lost on the road, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016. So far this year there have been 52 deaths on Irelands roads, with one person dying on Wexford roads.

It’s estimated that 30% of road deaths are a direct result of speeding.

So far today:

26 motorists have been detected speeding in the first two hours of National Slow Down Day.

One vehicle was caught doing 137 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone in Newmarket On Fergus in Clare.

Another hit 121 in a 100 zone in Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow, and a third in Monaghan was doing 85 in a 60.

There have been no speeding reports in Wexford.

Gardaí are asking everyone to comply with speed limits.