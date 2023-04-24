Wexford families urged to sign up for school transport this week

Wexford families are being encouraged to apply for school transport before Friday.

In Wexford last year the numbers looking for a bus to school went up from 5 and a half thousand to seven thousand so the Education Minister is encouraging families of new applicants especially to register this week.

Fees for a primary school ticket have been capped at 50 euro, while it’s 75 euro for post primary tickets. Bus Eireann School Transport had been made free for the school year beginning in Autumn 2022, which is now coming to an end. It was one of the Government’s cost-of-living measures. But the surge in demand exceeded increased supply of buses and places.The new charges will thus be brought in for currently “over-subscribed” school transport to deter time-wasters and no-shows.

It is also expected these fares will go back up in 2024.

Speaking to Morning Mix Senator Malcolm Byrne said if Bus Eireann know what the demand will be like at an early stage things will be easier to manage.