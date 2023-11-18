Gardai seize ‘materials of interest’ following search of a property in Enniscorthy

The search of a property in the Drumgoold area of Enniscorthy yesterday by several state agencies, yielded a large quantity of “materials of interest” according to Gardai.

The Criminal Assets Bureau accompanied up by an armed response unit and armed Gardaí sealed off areas and carried out significant searches of a property in Drumgoold Villas.

The objective of the operation was to recover documents and computers in an attempt to crack down on organised crime and money laundering.

The area was sealed off for many hours and with one house targeted in the search. A considerable amount of “valuable material’ was seized and a full investigation is now set to take place.

