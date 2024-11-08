Back to News

General Election 2024 – Wexford

Joseph Bridges

The Loreto secondary school in Wexford will be used as the count centre for General Election 2024 for the Wexford Constincuency.
The news was reported by County Secretaty Michael Drea with Alan Corcoran on the morning mix this morning.
