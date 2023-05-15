Good news for Bridgetown College

Grant of planning permission for Bridgetown College extension.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has welcomed the grant of planning permission for an extension to Bridgetown College.

The planning permission includes plans to extend the Wexford-Waterford Education Training Board (WWETB)-managed secondary school with a part-two and part-three storey extension spanning over 8,000 square metres.

Welcoming the planning permission, Minister Browne noted how “the completion of the extension will allow Bridgetown College to increase its secondary school enrolment numbers from 550 to 850 students. As well as parking and associated road and footpath works, the planning permission includes development of a multi-use games area and two ball courts.

“I want to commend school Adrian Power, the board of management and the WWETB for their hard work in preparing this application. I’m confident that these development works will greatly benefit the school community in Bridgetown. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to deliver major school extension projects similar to this planned development for Bridgetown College”, Minister Browne concluded.