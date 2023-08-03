Good news for Enniscorthy as Uisce Éireann to progress major upgrade to sewer network

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, has announced that works to provide an essential upgrade to the sewer network in Enniscorthy will commence next week. The upgrade will greatly improve the water quality in the River Slaney through the decommissioning of an existing outfall pipe, which will benefit homes and businesses in Co Wexford’s second largest town.

The project which will ensure compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive involves the construction of over 110m of new sewers on Mary Street and at the Promenade Pumping Station. Once completed the improved sewer network will allow for the long-term social and economic development of Enniscorthy.

Speaking about the upcoming works, David Shalloo, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said: “Today’s announcement signals an important development for homes and businesses in the beautiful town of Enniscorthy, and delivering this project for the community is an immense source of pride for Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to support economic and social development in the community.”

Acknowledging the support of the local community, David added: “We understand that the works may cause some disruption to commuters and local road users and our crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank the people of Enniscorthy for their patience as these works progress and know that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward & Burke Ltd and the project is expected to be completed by October of this year.

Due to the scale of the project, road closures will be required to complete the works safely and diversion routes will be put in place. A road closure has been granted by Wexford County Council and will extend from Tuesday, 8 August 2023 until Friday. 9 September 2023 .

To minimise disruption for the local community, the road closures will be undertaken on a phased basis. A road closure will be in place from Tuesday, 8 August on Island Road (between Slaney Street and Enniscorthy Bridge) and is expected to last for approximately three weeks. The next phase of the road closure will be required on Mary Street, details of which are dependent on the progress of works on Island Road, and will be communicated well in advance.

Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council will continue to update the local community in Enniscorthy as this project progresses. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit http://www.water.ie