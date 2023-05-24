Good news for The Wexford hospitality industry

The Government has waived fees for hospitality businesses using outdoor furniture. It normally costs a bar or restaurant €125 in local council fees for every table they wish to put outside their premises. However, with the hospitality sector on its knees during Covid and in its aftermath, Mr O’Brien scrapped the fees for the summers of 2021 and 2022.

The Department of Housing has said the extension “will assist the hospitality sector this year by reducing the cost for maintaining outdoor dining in public spaces.” Similar to previous years there will also be no fee for awnings, canopies and heaters used in conjunction with the tables and chairs.

Minister O’Brien said this will help smaller businesses.”The outdoor dining experience has been incredibly popular with the public,” he said.”For a small café or restaurant this fee can represent another financial burden and hospitality businesses still need our help, so I am delighted to extend the provisions of these regulations for another year,” he added.

The laws could also be made permanent.