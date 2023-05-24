New Ross, is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to The Kardashians

Ahead of The Kardashians Season 3, the search engine specialists at Digital Funnel can reveal that New Ross, County Wexford is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to The Kardashians. Meanwhile, Newbridge, County, Kildare is Ireland’s most Kardashian obsessed town.

Newbridge scored of 352 out of 700, followed by Navan, Limerick City, Cork City and Lucan rounding out the top 5 most interested towns in Ireland. Co Dublin is the most interested county, with 10 towns in the county appearing on the long list, closely followed by County Kildare; 7, County Meath; 6, County Cork: 4 and Tipperary and Waterford both on 4. At the other end of the scale, New Ross, only registered a 16/700 score. Aglish, Edenderry, Lusk and Tramore are some of the other least interested towns.

Information was compiled by examining the 7 search terms over the past 5 years, which were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kardashian. The Google search interest for these terms was then examined on a town by town basis and added together in order to determine the most interested town. Towns/Cities were scored out of a possible 700, as there were 7 separate search terms examined. Information was compiled by examining the number of searchs for each of the Kardashian/ Jenner sisters as well as their mother Kris and the surname Kardashian. The Google search interest for these terms was then examined on a town by town basis and added together in order to determine the most interested town.

