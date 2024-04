Good news this morning as the results of The Leaving Cert have been scheduled for release on August 23rd.

The State Examinations Commission has said it “intends to” issue them on that Friday.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, has welcomed the clarity for students.

Minister Foley also announced today that existing assessment adjustments for Leaving Certificate which apply for students in 2024 will continue to apply in 2025.

