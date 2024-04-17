The Wait Continues For The New Rep. of Ireland Manager

The FAI appear no closer to appointing a permanent Republic of Ireland men’s manager.

An appointment was believed to be due this week, however that no longer seems the case.

Speaking ahead of last month’s friendlies, FAI director of football Marc Canham claimed a new manager would be in place by early April.

John O’Shea was interim manager for those games, and hasn’t been ruled out as a potential successor to Stephen Kenny.

The former Ireland captain also remains open to working on the backroom team of another appointee.