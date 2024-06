Broadcaster and former Government Minister Ivan Yates has given his reaction to the stepping down of the Green Party’s Eamonn Ryan.

Mr Yates said it had been said to him that being in Government with the Greens was like “driving a car with the handbrake on”.

However, Mr Yates was complimentary to Mr Ryan saying his best skill was “he saw the best in everyone and brought people around the table”

You can listen back to the full interview with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix here

