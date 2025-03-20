Gorey man appears in court alongside former Ireland hockey international Catriona Carey

Former Ireland hockey international Caitriona Carey has been before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on money laundering charges.

The 46-year-old, with an aDdress at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co. Carlow, is charged with three offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, one over a 12-month period in 2019, one in 2020 and one in 2021.

It is alleged that in each case, she engaged in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing/using the proceeds of criminal conduct. All three counts related to funds in a bank account in the name, Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd at Wise Europe SA.

Ms Carey’s case was called before Judge Sarah Berkeley today (Thursday), when her barrister, Kevin Roche BL, asked for an arraignment date for his client. The judge listed the case for 30th June, when Ms Carey will be formally asked how she pleads to the charges.

Her two co-accused were also before the court. John Steadmond, 48, of Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford, and Paddy Maher, 57, of Glenmalure Gun Club, Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow are each charged with 17 related charges, including that they unlawfully acted as solicitors when not qualified to do so.

The bulk of the other charges against the two men related to inducing a number of people to pay deposits, having falsely represented that Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd was in a position to secure finance for distressed mortgage holders, with the intention of making gains for themselves or others, or causing loss to another.

Related