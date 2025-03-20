118 commencement notices issued in Co. Wexford so far this year

Data released today shows 118 homes have commenced building in Co. Wexford so far this year. This is a decrease of 28 from the same time last year.

11 homes began construction in February while 107 started in January. Last year in total 2116 Commencement Notices in the county – the highest in 10 years.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencement Notices (residential construction starts) for February 2025.

The data shows that 1,017 homes commenced in February 2025.

On a rolling 12- month basis (March 2024 to February 2025) 64,175 homes commenced which is up 79% from the previous 12 months (where there were 35,776 homes commenced).

Of the 1,017 homes commenced in February, 21% are scheme dwellings, 61% are apartments and 18% are for one-off units.

Of all the homes commenced this month, 47% were in the four Dublin local authorities, with 44% in Dublin City alone. By Local authority, the most homes commenced were in Dublin City (451) followed by Limerick (109) and Donegal (89).

The total number of commencements for February is a significant reduction on the figure for the same time last year, which was over 3 thousand 700. However, the Department of Housing says there was a 79 percent increase in the number of commencements issued between March 2024 and last month.

