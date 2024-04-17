Gorey student wins top prize in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

7-year old Wexford student artist, Jude Gregan, from St. Kevin’s National School, Gorey, has won a top prize in this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Jude won a Special Merit Award for his artwork entitled ‘Jungle Leopard’, which Final Adjudicator, Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus of Education at the National College of Art and Design, said ‘demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination’.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Wexford and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

