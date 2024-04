Good news for Enniscorthy as 40 new housing units are to be made available before the end of June for Enniscorthy housing applicants

People in Enniscorthy are now being encouraged to look at the choice based letting system to apply for the units

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens gave the details to South East Radio News:

There will be 16 one beds in An Glasan, Greenville Lane, 6 2 beds and 14 3 beds in Castlelands, Ferns and 6 2 beds in Forgeland, Old Forge Road

