Government rejects Sinn Feins Dáil motion on vulture fund home purchasing

This week the Government voted to reject Sinn Féin’s Dáil motion, which sought to end the practice of vulture funds bulk-purchasing homes.

Rosslare Sinn Fein Candidate Aoife Rose O Brien told South East Radio news that the practice is taking homes away from families:

“The Governments actions on this are speaking loud and clear that is simply that they are not prioritising our people here.

Allowing vulture funds to come in here and take up the limited amount of houses that we have is just completely unacceptable. These homes should be available to young families and couples who are starting out in their lives is completely unacceptable.

This is what we are hearing on the ground, that there are no homes available. This practice needs to be stopped.”

Meanwhile the Housing Minister says he “doesn’t like to see” the bulk purchasing of homes

It’s after Ryanair bought 25 new-builds in Dublin.

It says the lack of affordable rental accommodation has been a “major impediment” to the recruitment of new staff.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says he’d rather if companies like Ryanair didn’t engage in mass purchases:

“I don’t like to see bulk purchase of homes, family homes I would prefer to see sold to individuals.”

