Wexford Gardai appeal to people to report car break ins

Wexford Gardai are appealing for people to report car break ins in Wexford Town.

This comes following an incident on Wednesday (24th January) evening in the Ferndale area.

A number of items were stolen from the car that had been left unlocked at the time.

Wexford Sergeant David Ferriter is appealing for anyone that has experienced similar incidents to report them to Wexford Garda Station:

“We would like to ask anyone that saw anything suspicious in the Ferndale area on Wednesday night to get in touch. We would also like to ask anyone that has had any similar incidents happen where anything was taken from their cars or where their cars were broken into, to report it to Wexford Garda station on 9165200.

In general terms we would like to ask people to be vigilant and make sure that nothing of value is left in cars overnight and that cars are locked and secured.”

Meanwhile Gardai in New Ross have seized a van for numerous offences.

The Seizure came under Operation Thor which has seen numerous checkpoints set up throughout the County.

Operation Thor undertakes targeted enforcement and preventative activity against burglary and crime.

