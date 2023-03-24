Graham Dwyer has lost his appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara

The Court of Appeal has rejected all of Graham Dwyer’s arguments in relation to his claim that he was denied a fair trial eight years ago.

Having failed to overturn his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, the 51-year-old was taken back to prison to see out his life sentence.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

“At the end of its 63-page judgement, the judges of the COA were satisfied that Graham Dwyer did receive a fair trial and they found nothing wrong with his conviction – much to the relief of the family of Elaine O’Hara, who were seated in the public gallery when the judgement was made.

Dwyer had claimed prejudice was allowed to creep into his trial. He accused the judge of looking at him in a disapproving way and argued that by showing the jurors videos of him stabbing Elaine and other women during sex, the jurors had been overwhelmed and wouldn’t have been able to shake it off.

The most substantial ground of appeal related to mobile phone evidence. The judges found nothing wrong with call records and location data going to the jury, and even if it was excluded, they felt there was enough in the case for the jury to return a safe verdict.

So, the conviction stands and only time will tell if Dwyer decides to pursue his appeal any further.

Frank Greaney at the Court of Appeal.”