€106,000 worth of cannabis seized

Today, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €106,000 in the Waterford area.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.

Investigations are ongoing.