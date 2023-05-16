Grant for Kilmore NS

Department of Education grants Kilmore NS initial project approval for works

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that Kilmore NS has received initial project approval for reconfiguration building works.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Browne explained how “Kilmore NS has been working on retrofitting an existing classroom to accommodate an ASD class for the school year starting in September 2023. Today’s initial project approval serves as a milestone marking that progress. I want to commend school principal Micheál Martin and the school’s Board of Management for their hard work in preparing this application. Together with Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, I continue to work on many applications for development works for schools across County Wexford.