Urgent need for implementation of health warning labels on alcohol products

Health information labels on alcohol products need to be urgently implemented in order that consumers are informed about the risks of consuming alcohol, Alcohol Action Ireland has said ahead of an event to raises awareness about the issue.

In order to reiterate the importance of health warning labels, Alcohol Action Ireland is bringing together experts from the three areas that labelling will address: liver disease, drinking alcohol in pregnancy which can lead to FASD and the alcohol /cancer link.

“It’s almost 5 years since laws were passed to provide for health information labelling of alcohol product and despite ferocious opposition from global vested interests, the groundbreaking regulations have now been successfully through the EU notification process and are nearing the completion of a similar process with the World Trade Organisation. It is no surprise, though, to see reports this week of alcohol industry efforts seeking further delays to the implementation of these regulations by lodging a complaint with the EU Commission.

These delaying tactics are part of a well-established playbook from an industry which has sought at every opportunity to delay, dilute and derail the very modest measures within the Public Health Alcohol Act which provides for the labelling regulations.

A recently published study in the Lancet found that four harmful commodity industries (tobacco, ultra-processed food, fossil fuel, and alcohol) are responsible for at least a third of global deaths per year.

Telling people upfront about the risks of consumption of a substance which is widely available from corner stores to supermarkets, is the right thing to do and we commend the Minister for Health’s commitment to upholding consumers’ right to know the risks.” AAI CEO Sheila Gilheany said.

Speaking ahead of the event, Prof John Ryan, Consultant Hepatologist/Gastroenterologist and General Physician, Beaumont Hospital, Clinical Lead for Hepatology, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, RCSI said:

“There are high levels of alcohol-related liver disease in Ireland and we are seeing increasing numbers of younger people with the illness. Warning labels will go some way to raising awareness that alcohol can cause liver disease and other health issues. For too long the alcohol industry has been the main source of information about its product through its relentless marketing machine. People have a right to know the risks of what they are consuming.”

Rachel Morrogh, Director of Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society commented:

“The Irish Cancer Society has strongly advocated for cancer warnings on alcohol products. We’ve taken this position because we want fewer people to be diagnosed with alcohol-related cancers. Our nurses hear every day from families who are devastated by this disease. Unfortunately, despite alcohol being a known carcinogen for over 40 years, there is a low level of public awareness of the cancer risks from alcohol. Research published by Alcohol Action Ireland last year showed that the majority of the population supported the introduction of health information on alcohol products so they could increase this level of awareness and make an informed choice about alcohol consumption. Around 1,000 people will be diagnosed with an alcohol-related cancer this year and we want every effort made at a Government level to help drive this number down. We warmly welcome the progress that is being made in this area and believe labelling will play a part in helping people understand the risks.”

Caterina Giorgi, CEO FARE said: “Alcohol causes too much harm to far too many families and communities across the globe. By introducing these health warnings, the Minister for Health in Ireland has the opportunity to lead change that will save lives and improve the health and wellbeing of families and communities for generations to come. This will have a profound effect not just on the health of people in Ireland but also for other countries who are looking to create meaningful change. In Ireland, alcohol companies have lobbied at every step to undermine the Public Health Alcohol Action Act watering down its impact and delaying many measures.”