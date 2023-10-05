Growing concerns over gambling addiction following latest ESRI Report

Ireland’s problem gamblers are spending at least 1000 euro a month on bets.

A new ESRI report shows Ireland’s gambling problem is far worse than previously thought, with 130,000 people considered problem gamblers, a figure 10 times higher than previous estimates. A further 7% of the population show ‘moderate’ evidence of a gambling problem, while a further 590 thousand people reporting some problematic gambling experiences or behaviours.

The study was commissioned through the Implementation Team supporting the establishment of a new independent statutory body called Údarás Rialála Cearrbhachais na hÉireann, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.The research concludes that nearly half of the gambling industry’s revenue in Ireland is generated from people experiencing multiple negative effects from gambling.

Speaking to South East Radio The Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform, James Browne TD says |”The findings of the ESRI’s latest research on problem gambling further underscores the necessity to recognise and meaningfully confront problem gambling and the harms it causes.

“Reform of gambling legislation, licensing and regulation is a priority for the Government and my Department.

“The Gambling Regulation Bill 2022, is, at its core, a public health measure aimed at protecting citizens from gambling harm, including younger people and those more vulnerable in our communities. The ESRI’s most recent research and the Institute’s Literature Review on problem gambling, published in June 2023, serve to illustrate the timeliness of the Bill and its relevance to today’s society.

“I expect that the Gambling Regulation Bill 2022 will complete its journey through the Oireachtas in the coming months, subject to the cooperation of both Houses.”

