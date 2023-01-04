Gusserane N.S. gets go-ahead for emergency life safety system works

Life Safety System Works has been approved for Gusserane National School today.Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has confirmed that Gusserane N.S. has got the go-ahead for emergency life safety system works.

The Department of Education administers an emergency works scheme, which reviews applications from schools regarding important development works. Life safety system works relates to fire alarm systems.

Welcoming the application approval, Minister Browne commended Gusserane N.S. for their work in “lodging an application which demonstrated the urgent need for the approval of relevant life safety system works. I regularly discuss County Wexford school applications with the Education Minister Norma Foley T.D. and I’m glad that in this instance Gusserane N.S. has been granted approval for emergency life safety system works.