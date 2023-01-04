37 people are today waiting on trolleys in Wexford General Hospital

37 people in total are today waiting on trolleys in Wexford General Hospital.

Out of those patients 30 are waiting for the bed in the emergency department and 7 are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Over 838 patients are without beds in Irish hospitals according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

No hospital in the entire country is unaffected by overcrowding today with patients on trolleys or chairs in emergency departments or elsewhere in each of our hospitals.

A number of people have also been issuing their frustrations at caredoc. Several listeners contacted South East Radio over the past number of days saying that the service had not been answering calls for a number of days.

