Hard water costing Wexford residents

The Council is being asked to fight the corner of the 8000 residents living on the Farleystown water supply line.

Sinn Fein Councillor, Tom Forde, spoke to Alan on Morning Mix and outlined the issues facing the residents of areas including Whiterock hill that rely on the water supply.

Councillor Forde explained that the water is very hard and is causing damage to peoples appliances which in turn is effecting peoples finances.

The Councillor is calling on the council and Uisce Eireann to fix the situation.

Response:

Speaking to South East Radio Director of Services at Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore, has responded to Councillor Forde with a statement from Uisce Eireann.

The statement says that they do not provide water softening services and that individual water softeners should be considered