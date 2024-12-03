Heart ‘Patient Champions’ needed in Wexford

Heart and stroke patients in Wexford are being encouraged to join the Irish Heart Foundation’s Patient Champions Programme – after a mother told how her life was saved by a radio interview with a stroke survivor.

Fiona Meagher, 54, said Meaghan O’Brien’s description of her symptoms spurred her into immediate action when she also suffered a stroke last December.

“I said to my husband and son, I’m having a stroke, call an ambulance,” she said.

“But that was only because I had listened to Meaghan’s story.

“My son, Darradh, who is 16 and was in Transition Year, had done a F.A.S.T. (face, arm, speech and time) course two days before in school.

“In the middle of the chaos, he calmly sat me down and did the F.A.S.T. test. He spoke to the emergency call taker on the phone.”

The terrifying incident happened at her home in Ashbourne, Co Meath, shortly before Christmas last year.

Weeks earlier, the mum-of-three had heard Irish Heart Foundation Patient Champion, Meaghan, describing her own stroke symptoms during a national radio interview.

The Patient Champions Programme aims to train patients with cardiovascular disease to lobby for better supports for their fellow patients at political level, speak publicly and in the media, and build local support networks.

The charity is now encouraging patients in Wexford to sign up to become strong local voices for fellow patients.

Its Advocacy Campaign Manager described people like Fiona as unsung heroes of the organisation.

“The Patient Champions are a terrific addition to the Irish Heart Foundation,” said Pauline O’Shea.

“Their lived experience and desire to help others and the organisation speak out about significant issues that affect heart and stroke patients, is a powerful combination for working for positive change for patients.

“We are now recruiting for our Patient Champions Programme in 2025, and we welcome heart and stroke patients from Wexford to apply.”

Fiona completed the programme in 2023 and has graduated – along with 30 others – as a Patient Champion.

She has since used her voice in Brussels, where AI in heart treatments was discussed, on heart failure in Dáil Éireann, and has spoken in schools and at various events for patients and the public.

Following her stroke, tests revealed she had a hole in her heart, which a clot had passed through, causing the stroke.

She was discharged from hospital on December 22 last year and is now encouraging other stroke and heart patients to turn to the Irish Heart Foundation for support and to consider joining the Patient Champions programme.

“I didn’t know anything about the Irish Heart Foundation when I was first diagnosed with heart failure,” she said.

“It’s a shame hospitals don’t promote it more because at the very start you’re so alone, broken, upset, lonely – it’s an awful thing.

“Availing of the Irish Heart Foundation support services really helped me with my recovery so I wanted to give something back.”

If you would like to become a Patient Champion, visit irishheart.ie/patientchampions

