Official opening of Affordable Housing Information Event for new housing development in Ramsfort Park, Gorey

There was standing room only for patrons who attended a public information event in Gorey Civic Square in relation to the pilot affordable housing scheme currently under development in Ramsfort Park, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr. Pip Breen joined the Chairman of the Gorey/Kilmuckridge district, Councillor Oliver Walsh with elected members from the district, to launch the information event.

A total of 20 affordable housing units are to be delivered in the Radharc Na Beannóige scheme, which is the first housing scheme to include affordable housing in County Wexford under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ policy. The development which is being constructed by Mythen Construction in partnership with Wexford County Council, will provide new homes for sale via Wexford County Council’s ‘local authority affordable purchase’ scheme.

Speaking at the event, Cathaoirleach of Wexford Council, stated, ‘It’s great to see so many of you joining us here this evening, Wexford County Council is actively working on developing an affordable housing programme for county Wexford and we hope tonight’s event helps you in your housing journey’.

The housing information event was an opportunity for applicants to learn about the affordable housing scheme, the application process and for interested applicants to speak to staff members from approved mortgage teams who were available on the day.

Work on the 20 A Rated Energy Efficient homes in the development has commenced with the first phase to be delivered mid-2025 with the remaining units to be developed later next year.

Commenting afterwards Chairman of the Gorey/Kilmuckridge district, Councillor Oliver Walsh stated, ‘the construction of this pilot affordable housing project in the county, led by Wexford County Council, will provide much needed affordable homes in Gorey for first time buyers and fresh start applicants. The groundwork for this scheme started some time ago, I want to thank everyone who helped to get us to here today’.

The scheme is due to be advertised early in the new year, with applications accepted via an online application portal which is scheduled to go live in February 2025. Information for the housing scheme is available at www.radharcnabeannoige.ie, with affordable housing information available on the affordable housing section of Wexford County Council’s website. Alternatively, you can email team members directly at affordablehousing@wexfordcoco.ie

