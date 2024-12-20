HSE Urges Wexford Public to Consider All Care Options This Christmas and New Year

As the Christmas and New Year period approaches, the HSE is encouraging the public in Co. Wexford to consider all available care options before attending Emergency Departments (EDs).

Due to the busy holiday season, patients seeking non-urgent care may face long wait times at EDs, as staff prioritize cases based on clinical need. To alleviate pressure on EDs, the HSE suggests visiting GPs, pharmacists, or the Caredoc out-of-hours service for minor illnesses or injuries.

Caredoc will be available from 6pm on Monday, 23rd December to 9am on Friday, 27th December, and again from 1pm on Tuesday, 31st December to 9am on Thursday, 2nd January.

Additionally, local pharmacies may also be open on certain days to assist with minor health concerns. For more information on when to visit an ED, or to find resources for managing common illnesses at home, the public is encouraged to visit the HSE’s website.

The HSE also emphasizes the importance of mental health, reminding individuals to access the free text service (50808), or visit www.YourMentalHealth.ie for support. Wishing everyone in Co. Wexford a safe, healthy, and happy Christmas and New Year, the HSE encourages the public to make informed decisions about where to seek care this festive season.

Speaking to South East Radio News was Linda O Leary General Manager of Wexford General Hospital, “So I would like to take this opportunity to urge the public to consider all available care options this Christmas and New Year, and I would ask people to consider other methods of care, including their GP pharmacists, the local community pharmacists, and care doc out of hour services before presenting to the emergency department. I would also remind your listeners that the local injuries unit is available to people who live in North County Wexford, and that local injuries unit is in St. Columkilles Hospital in Loughlinstown. The hospital has seen an increase in the number of attendances at our emergency department and has noticed an increase in flu and respiratory type illnesses, and that would be reflective of the national increase and surge in respiratory viruses. Vaccination remains the most effective way of reducing the risk of infection, and it’s not too late at this time to avail of the vaccine. Vaccines can be received through your GP, some of the community pharmacists, and for staff of the HSC through the staff vaccination hubs”.

Related