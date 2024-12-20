Shop Local initiative generates €550,000 in local economy

Wexford Chamber of Commerce say there has been strong support for local businesses during the festive season. As of today, the “Shop Local” initiative has generated €550,000 in sales, with around 900 chamber gift cards already redeemed in businesses across the County. That’s according to the CEO of the Chamber Paula Roche, “I’m delighted to see the support of everyone in the community behind Wexford businesses this year, what we’ve seen is that we have everybody from a supermarket to a hardware, to a beauty salon, to a clothes shop all wanting to get on board and all wanting that chance of getting increased footfall into their premises where they might get returning customers again. So we’ve lots of people contacting us and likewise we’re contacting lots of businesses to try and get them on board. So we’re increasing our number of merchants every day and just something that continues beyond Christmas.”

Paula said looking ahead to next year the Chamber plans to organize a political leaders summit to push for government action on issues affecting local businesses.

“I’m looking hopefully, they don’t know it yet, I’m looking to bring together our elected TDs and we’re going to do a bit of a political leaders summit. They don’t even know about it. But I’m going to contact them in the next couple of days and we’re going to put that out to businesses where they can join and hear more about what our elected TDs are going to do for our County”

The message remains the same, Shop Local!

