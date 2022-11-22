Huge increase in calls to Wexford Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul in Wexford is facing the toughest Christmas and New Year in decades.

As the festive season approaches, the organisation’s Wexford base has seen a massive surge in calls per day with even more expected throughout December.

With increased fuel costs and dramatic rises in the price of food, the charity is now urgently appealing for donations.

Mary Dempsey from St Vincent De Paul in Wexford says the most significant increase in calls this year are coming from lower-income earners in full-time employment.

If you would like to contact St Vincent De Paul you can call 053 9143568