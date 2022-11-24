Ugandan GAA Club Overwhelmed By Support From Ireland

Ugandan coaches Moses Amanyire and Robert Bakaze who introduced hurling and football to students there says they have been overwhelmed by the Irish response.

They hit the headlines in recent weeks when it emerged that they started teaching GAA sports to school kids.

“I was fascinated with the speed of skill during playing, especially for hurling and in Gaelic, how hands are used to kick and pass. I love watching the teams in Ireland play because the speed is so high. Hurling is really the fastest game on grass and we are starting out by learning a few skills” said Moses.

Since making an appeal for pre-loved jerseys, helmets and boots, they say the response has been ‘staggering’ and has led to the establishment of a GoFundMe page in response to people who haven’t any materials but still wanted to donate something. Click the link below to donate!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Ugandagaa?qid=e5038facd7570d89096611a3fee502e7