IDA Advanced Building Solution to be developed in Enniscorthy

IDA and Wexford County Council have confirmed today that they are partnering to secure an advanced planning permission for an Advanced Building Solution -ABS in Enniscorthy.

The development was announced by Minister for Education, Simon Harris TD on South East Radio today. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was to deliver the news to Enniscorthy today but had been called away to Paris. Minister Harris is delivering the news on his behalf:

“It has long been a plan that facilities that could be used by multinationals or others looking to invest in County Wexford. What I’m delighted to confirm is that Enniscorthy has been chosen as the location. The Enniscorthy Technology Park will be the location.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Kehoe said: “The partnership will see the design and planning for state of the art facilities to be used for investment by multinational companies seeking to invest in the area. This development is a vote of confidence in the ability of Wexford to attract investment and sustain multinational operations, which will in turn bring massive benefit to the county, in terms of employment opportunities, further inward investment.”

A Memorandum of Understanding was drafted by IDA and shared with WCC for review. IDA has been informed via email that the terms of this MOU are agreed and we are awaiting return of the signed document for execution.

Once this is complete a tender will be issued by WCC for the design team to be appointed and following this an announcement will be made by WCC with the support of IDA’s Regional Communications team.

Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens welcomed the news:

“This is great news for Wexford and Enniscorthy and will bring more much needed jobs to the area.”

