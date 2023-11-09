Significant milestone in the expansion of the Wexford campus of SETU announced by Minister Harris on South East Radio

The Wexford Campus of the South East Technological University is one step closer with the news that it has today been confirmed that the Local Authority in Wexford is now obligated to acquire the property and the owner is required to surrender same.

The news was announced by Minister for Education, Simon Harris TD, when speaking to South East Radio this morning:

“I’m delighted to inform your listeners and the people of Wexford this morning that Wexford County Council has now secured the new site for the Wexford campus of the South East Technological University. Wexford County Council now plans to appoint a team to execute a masterplan for the entire site.”

This masterplan has gone to tender stage and a design team appointment will be made this month.

The site is over 40 acres in size and it is thought that the University will take up approximately 20 acres, the Minister said that it will be up to the Council to decide what else will go on this site.

The news has been welcomed by many including Deputy Paul Kehoe:

“This represents significant progress in the acquisition as Wexford County Council move to the final stages of the CPO process with the “Notice to Treat” being served. This campus has been a long held vision for County Wexford and will ensure access to the highest levels of education for Wexford students on their doorstep – something that has not been available in the past. The long term impact of this on our County will be phenomenal affording greater access to education, higher educational attainment, attracting investment and employment opportunities and ensuring that people have the opportunity to stay in Wexford to live and work into the future.”

In parallel to this, SETU is engaging with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) to develop a Business Case for the development of the infrastructure on the proposed site under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund (TSSPF).

