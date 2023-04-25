IDA jobs nationwide grew by 8% but in Wexford jobs dropped by 60

Figures have revealed that while IDA jobs nationwide grew by 8% in Wexford jobs dropped by 60.

That’s according to SETU lecturer Ray Griffin who says that while Wexford’s population is 3.2% of the country it only has 1.2% of IDA jobs. This means Wexford is missing out on 5,600 positions.

Speaking to Alan on Morning Mix Mr Griffin says compared with other counties the figures coming from Wexford are significantly lower and compared to jobs elsewhere Wexford isn’t getting it’s fair share.

33,000 new jobs were created in FDI companies in 2022, bringing the total number of people employed in the FDI sector in Ireland to over 300,000, which represents the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) employment level ever. The results illustrate the continued substantial growth in FDI in 2022 despite a difficult global economic environment.

Growth in regions also continued with employment growth recorded in every region of the country. Strongest regional performance among IDA clients in 2022 was in the Mid-East region (net change 13.6%), followed by Dublin (10.8%) and the Midlands (9.7%).

You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ray Griffin on ‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran here:https://pod.space/morningmix/dr-ray-griffin-lecturer-with-setu

Morning Mix airs weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.