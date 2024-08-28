ILMI Announces the Launch of Wexford Disabled Persons Organisation (DPO)

The Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Wexford Disabled Persons Organisation (DPO), taking place on Wednesday, 18th September, from 12-2pm at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy.

The launch event will be held in The Spencer Suite at the Riverside Park Hotel, and marks a significant milestone in the ongoing work of the VOICE project, a unique community development initiative funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. The VOICE project is specifically designed to address the local issues that disabled people face, and it is led by disabled people, for disabled people—making it truly unique.

“We are excited to bring together disabled people in Wexford to form a strong, united voice through the Wexford DPO,” said Lavinia MacNeill, a disabled woman based in Gorey who is also a member of ILMI. “This launch is more than just an event; it is the beginning of a movement within Wexford that will empower disabled people to advocate for change in their communities.”

Attendees of the launch will have the opportunity to join a community of like-minded, passionate, and dedicated individuals who understand the importance of collective action. The Wexford DPO will serve as a platform for disabled people to come together, share their experiences, and work towards creating a more inclusive and accessible society.

The ILMI emphasises the importance of community collaboration and the power of unity in driving social change. “Change is possible when we work together. The Wexford DPO embodies the spirit of ‘Nothing About Us, Without Us,’” Lavinia added.

ILMI invites all disabled people aged 16 and over in Wexford to join this historic launch and become part of a collective that is dedicated to making a difference. Together, we can create a future where the voices of disabled people are heard and valued in all aspects of life.

Event Details:

– Date: Wednesday, 18th September

– Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

– Location: The Spencer Suite, Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy

For more information about the event or the VOICE project, please contact ILMI at [paulasoraghan@ilmi.ie or call Paula on 087 163 0433

Related