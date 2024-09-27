Increases to benefit County Wexford applicants for Housing adaptation grants

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien intends to increase some Wexford County Council grant limits.

The grant limits will increase by over 30% and the income thresholds by 25% for those applying for support under Wexford County Council’s Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Schemes.

Commenting on the intended changes, Minister Browne outlined, “I’m aware of many County Wexford older people that will greatly benefit from these changes. I regularly make representations on behalf of constituents applying for essential home improvements related to accessibility or heating issues. These changes, which will mean that more County Wexford people will qualify for these grants, are expected to take effect in Q1 next year.

“Earlier today, the Report on the Review of the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme was published. The review recommends an increase in grant limits by more than 30% and an increase in income thresholds of 25%. The report also recommends reducing Wexford County Council’s funding contribution to 15%. The existing contribution level is 20%. The report also suggests some amendments to the means test.

“I advocate for several constituents who have applied for these vital grants. In view of this experience, Minister O’Brien was well aware of the need to increase grant thresholds. I’m glad the Minister now has Cabinet approval to make the changes as suggested in this report. Grant limits will increase by €10,000 in some circumstances which will be welcome news to many.

“I’m delighted that means testing arrangements will be amended so that just the owner/tenant and their spouse will be assessed. Also, a person’s income ‘in year’ will be taken into account of in certain circumstances. These grants are a lifeline for many County Wexford families and individuals. The ESRI projections say that the numbers of people aged over 65 will more than double to 1.3 million people by 2040. As people live longer lives, it’s so important to stay healthy and independent. These grants help people to live in their own homes and communities.

“Since taking office, Fianna Fáil in Government has increased the investment in these grants by over 27% from €73m in 2020 to €93m in 2024. It’s timely now that we make the grants easier to access. That way, we can support as many County Wexford people as possible to age with dignity in their homes,” Minister Browne concluded.

