Today is the last chance to register to vote before the General Election.

Around 600,000 young people are eligible to register, and can do so online.

Anyone wanting to vote in the upcoming election is being encouraged to head to check-the-register-dot-ie and sign up with their PPS number, Eircode and date of birth.

Speaking on Morning Mix Director of policy at the National Youth Council Kathryn Walsh said young people are invested in the upcoming election

https://www.checktheregister.ie/en-IE/

